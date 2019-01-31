Dana White Says He’s Rooting For Jon Jones To Succeed

Dana White says that he’s rooting for UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to succeed despite their history. Keep in mind that this is the same guy who stated in 2016 that he would never take the risk of headlining a show with Jones again. That has changed as he has headlined shows since then.

The latest drama started in the lead up to his fight at UFC 232 PPV event once it was revealed “Bones” had metabolites of turinabol still in his system. This is the same drug that got him a 15 month suspension due to it being a banned substance. This week, Jones got clearance by the NSAC to fight Anthony Smith at the UFC 235 pay-per-view event.

After this hearing, the UFC President went on ESPN SportsCenter where he expressed his hopes in the champion.

“What they want to do is they’re gonna give him a temporary license and they’re gonna keep drug testing him until his next fight,” White said (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “I’m rooting for the guy. I hope he does it. He’s one of the best ever, maybe the greatest ever, and he’s fun to watch fight. So hopefully, he can keep his personal life together and pass these tests and continue to cement his legacy in the sport.”

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +.