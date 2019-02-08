Dana White Reveals Perfect Ending For Daniel Cormier

Dana White reveals several names that could end up fighting UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the final days of his career.

It appears more likely that the former UFC light heavyweight champion will decide to delay his retirement in order to continue his pro MMA career after planning to retire in March. Part of this reason is due to him still being one of the best fighters in the world and not being cleared to fight.

While doing a recent interview with MMAJunkie, the UFC President not only spoke about the future of DC. He also talked about a few names that Cormier could fight before he wraps up his career. Those names are Brock Lesnar, Stipe Miocic, and Jon Jones.

“I don’t think he has a timeline (for retirement),” White told MMAjunkie. “‘DC’ is hurt. He was talking about retirement. You know me, I’m the first guy to say when someone needs to retire. That guy doesn’t need to retire, he’s the man. I think he’s probably got three fights left in him.”



“In a perfect world, which we know this isn’t a perfect world, I think you see Brock, I think you see Stipe and hopefully Jon Jones,” White said. “Those are his three and he’ll go out with a bang man, then he’ll probably retire.”

