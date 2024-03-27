Photos – UFC boss Dana White pulled over by police cruiser: ‘I hope they think I’m Joe Rogan’

Dana White is hoping that his resemblance to longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan will finally pay off.

Stopped by police while on the road, White hilariously snapped a pic of the patrol car behind him and expressed his hope that the officer on duty would mistake him for the world’s most famous podcaster.

“I hope they think I’m Joe Rogan,” White wrote on his Instagram stories.

It’s been more than 20 years since Dana White first gave Rogan an opportunity to color commentate UFC events, with their partnership beginning all the way back at UFC 37.5 in 2002. Since then, the two bald-headed bros have become multi-millionaires with White amassing a net worth of roughly half a billion dollars while Rogan recently signed a new deal with Spotify reportedly worth $250 million.

Dana White would rather quit the UFC than fire Joe Rogan

During a recent podcast appearance, White revealed that he had once threatened to tender his resignation from the UFC after the promotion’s parent company suggested they release Rogan from the UFC following his controversial use of racial slurs in 2022.