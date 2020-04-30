Dana White Planning Top-10 Opponent For Anthony Johnson In UFC Comeback

Spread the word!













Anthony Johnson can expect a top-10 opponent in his Octagon comeback.

The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger has been planning a return to action ever since he revealed he would be coming out of retirement last year.

While he has gone on record in the past stating that he only wanted exciting fights, it looks like he’ll have to settle for a top-10 opponent first. That’s according to the plans of UFC president Dana White who was participating in a Reddit AMA on Wednesday.

“I’d give him somebody in the top 10,” White responded when asked by a fan what he was planning for Johnson. “Let’s see what the landscape looks like when he comes back.”

Johnson’s last outing was a submission defeat to Daniel Cormier in their light heavyweight title rematch back in May 2017. “Rumble” announced his retirement in the post-fight interview soon after.

However, the itch is now back again and he is looking forward to “catching a lot of bodies.”

“I mean everything’s going smooth,” Johnson said in March of his comeback. “No date set yet. I just plan on catching a lot of bodies when I come back. That’s all I know. It don’t matter if it’s heavyweight or light heavyweight. I knock them all out, it don’t matter.”

Who do you want to see Johnson face in his comeback?