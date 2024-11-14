Dana White confirms old fight gloves will return from now on ahead of UFC 309: ‘We had complaints’

ByRoss Markey
Following reports this week how fighters competing at UFC 309 will sport older edition Octagon gloves for this weekend’s card, promotional CEO, Dana White has confirmed following “complaints” about the new design, the promotion would revert to the older gloves from now on.

Earlier this week, reports emerged detailing how fighters competing on this weekend’s card at Madison Square Garden would be fighting utilizing the older-designed fight gloves for the UFC 309 card.

“UFC has informed the fighters competing on Saturday’s 309 card in NYC that they will be using the old gloves not the new ones introduced back in June, per multiple sources,” Ariel Helwani posted on X. “Specific reason unclear at the moment.

Furthermore, reports overnight also confirmed how fighters competing next month at UFC 310 in the final flagship event of the annum would be sporting old gloves for the event – with White promoting the announcement of a new headliner for that card during tonight’s press conference.

And also confirming the switch to older glove designs, White revealed following UFC 309, fighters competing in the Octagon would be competing in the older gloves from now on – describing how a slew of “complaints” had surfaced regarding the new design.

Old glove use to continue beyond UFC 309 card

“Because there were a lot of complaints about we originally created these gloves to stop eye pokes, and, you know, we had good intentions with them. they didn’t work out,” Dana White told during the UFC 309 press conference

“People weren’t happy with them. So I actually made the decision – called our, you know, Chief Operating Officer, Lawrence, and said, I’m switching the gloves. I want new gloves, the old gloves back. So it’s going to be the old gloves moving forward now, yes. The new gloves are now the old gloves.”

