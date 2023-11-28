Dana White isn’t buying that 1.3 million Homes paid to watch paul vs. danis: ‘You’re lying through your teeth’

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t buying recent reports claiming that Misfit’s Boxing’s latest pay-per-view event, ‘The PRIME Card’ pulled in more than a million buys.

Promoting a dozen PPVs per year, White knows a thing or two about the pay-per-view business. In particular, how difficult it can be to promote an event that fight fans are willing to shell out their hard-earned money to see. That’s why he has a hard time believing that an event headlined by PRIME Energy partners KSI and Logan Paul sold upwards of 1.3 million buys in October.

“I haven’t heard about anybody selling a lot of pay-per-views lately,” White said during his appearance on The Full Send podcast. “Let me tell you how hard it is to sell 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, and if you did sell 1.3 million — if you sold 700,000 pay-per-view buys — they’d put putting on fights f*cking 10 times a year. “When you hear those kinds of numbers fly around the pay-per-view world, they’re lying motherf*ckers. Don’t ever believe that sh*t” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Dana White on Logan Paul/KSI Prime PPV numbers of 1.3 million buys.



"Anybody who's been on these HORRIBLE boxing shows, if you come out and say that you did 1.3 million PPV buys on your event, you're lying through your fuckin teeth."#UFC #MMA #Boxing #Prime #Dana pic.twitter.com/yNXxiZqlN4 — Abe (@AbeMorales209) November 28, 2023

While influencer boxing has seen a significant uptick in events and popularity over the last few years, White suggested that if they were really scoring seven-figure figure buy rates, they’d pump out the product a whole lot more.

“You know how much money that is if they cut a deal and did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys?” White said. “Anybody who’s been on any of these f*cking horrible boxing shows, and I like Logan [Paul] and some of these guys that are involved in this s***, if you come out and you say you did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys on your event, you’re lying through your f*cking teeth. Lying through your teeth. “The amount of money you’d f*cking make, they’d be doing pay-per-views all the f*cking time. Let me tell you what, every pay-per-view distributor out there would want them, and Showtime wouldn’t have went out of business.”

Needless to say, Dana White is not a fan of the influencer boxing scene, believing that it takes away from professional fighters who have dedicated their lives to combat sports.