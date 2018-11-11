Dana White Impressed By Yair Rodriguez’s Crazy Elbow KO UFC Denver Win

Dana White impressed by the performance that Yair Rodriguez put on in the headliner of the UFC Denver event. The UFC President was in attendance for this show as he was sitting cageside to see the action.

In the headliner of UFC Denver, Rodriguez was able to score an amazing knockout of Chan Sung Jung at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1. As seen in the fight, there was just one second left in the final round of the fifth round.

This is when Rodriguez landed an elbow to the chin of Jung, which put him to sleep. It was a bit scary at first as he stayed down for a quite a while. But later got up.

With such a finish, it’s safe to say that Rodriguez’s knockout marked a moment that will live on in UFC highlight reels for years to come. It also got some great buzz on social media from fighters to fans to media members.

This leads us to White who talked about it which is when he stated that it’s at the top in UFC history. The reason for this is due to the circumstances of how Jung would’ve won a decision had the fight went the distance.

“Craziest finish ever,” White told Laura Sanko post-fight show on FS1 (H/T to MMaJunkie). “There was one second left on the clock when he landed that elbow, and Yair was losing 4-to-1. ‘Zombie’ had the fight in the bag, he had one second to go and, wow, what a finish.”

It was also revealed after the fight that Rodriguez and Jung were hospitalized. The good news is that they earned the “Fight of the Night” bonus.