UFC President Dana White is optimistic that the UFC will be able to hold events with fans in Texas during 2021.

Earlier this week Texas announced that they would be lifting COVID restrictions in the state and allowing events to go forward with crowds in attendance. This news spiked the interest of White who shared at the UFC 259 Press Conference that he immediately got on the phone to find a location that would allow the UFC to hold their events.

“As soon as the governor of Texas said that I called, Dallas said no,” White shared. “I’m working on Houston so see if we can get Houston done. I want to go to Texas ASAP, I’ll go in the next two or three weeks I’m ready to roll, so we’ll be first we’ll open this thing up, we’ll sell it out and we’ll be on our way.”

White seems optimistic that this will happen soon and teased that it could be as early as UFC 260 later this month.

“I’m ready to go, I’d move this one if we could,” White said. “I told everybody when this opened up that I’d be first and we would go first, and we will.”

UFC 260 is to be headlined by a pair of title fights in the Heavyweight and Featherweight divisions. In the main event, the long-awaited rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and knockout artist Francis Ngannou will take place. In the co-main event, Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to defend his title against reformed contender Brian Ortega.

As of right now, the event has no official location, however, outside of getting a deal done with Texas, the event is likely to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you think we see fans in attendance at UFC Events in 2021?