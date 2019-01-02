Dana White ‘Hopes’ Conor McGregor Can Regain His Old Form

UFC President Dana White ‘hopes’ the biggest star in the game, Conor McGregor, can regain his old form heading into a new year.

Yesterday White revealed that he believes a rematch between McGregor and the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will take place in 2019. So long as “everything goes right,” he added.

With Khabib’s manager recently stating that the No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson would not get the next crack at the Dagestani’s title, it seems even more likely a rematch with McGregor is on the horizon.

Perhaps the most pressing question is whether or not the Irishman can regain the form of old. On Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, White addressed this very issue.

“I hope so,” White responded when asked if we would see the Conor McGregor of old again. “When this guy buckles down and focuses, he does amazing things. So one of the things that screws up fighting, and bands, and all kinds of other things is a lot of money. So this kid has made a lot of money just from fighting. Now, he’s got his Notorious whiskey. He’s killing it. He’s doing very well.”

Of course nothing can be said with any degree of certainty until the Nevada State Athletic Commission issues their punishment for both McGregor and Nurmagomedov. The NSAC issued a continuance last month to accomidete the fighters.

“Conor McGregor is a real fighter to the core,” White said. “I mean, this guy is a real fighter. We’ll see what happens. You know, he’s still dealing with a lot of personal stuff, which money brings, too. Money brings a lot of problems: personal, and professional, and everything else. So once he gets all that cleared up, we’ll see what happens.”