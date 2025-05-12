Can Dana White Overcome His Stadium Distaste To Promote Boxing’s Biggest Showdown? – Canelo vs. Crawford “I hate it.”

Dana White, CEO of the UFC, will take the lead in promoting the blockbuster boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, scheduled for September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The announcement, made by Turki Alalshikh, marks a significant crossover for White, who is known for his outspoken aversion to hosting combat sports in large stadium venues.

Dana White on Alvarez vs. Crawford being at Allegiant Stadium: ‘I hate it’

Despite the magnitude of the event, Canelo Alvarez, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion, will defend his titles against the undefeated Crawford, who is moving up multiple weight classes. Dana White has made it clear that stadium shows are not his preference. “I hate it. I hate it. So, because I hate it so much, you know I’m gonna have to try to figure out how to make it an incredible experience inside Allegiant,” White said recently, doubling down on his long-held belief that arenas provide a superior atmosphere for fight fans.

Dana White’s reluctance stems from his focus on the fan experience. He has repeatedly stated that he prefers the energy and intimacy of arenas, believing they deliver a more engaging environment for both attendees and viewers at home.

“I don’t want to take the experience away from people,” Dana White explained. “We’ve done stadiums before. It’s just not my favorite thing. I like arenas. Yeah, I really like arenas.” He added that his goal is for every fan to leave an event feeling it was worth attending, rather than being let down by the spectacle or scale of a stadium show.

The UFC’s history with stadium events is limited but notable. The organization has held just five stadium shows in its history, including UFC 129 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre in 2011, UFC 193 and UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, UFC 198 in Curitiba, Brazil, and UFC on FOX 14 in Stockholm. These events drew massive crowds but have not become the norm for the promotion. White has consistently maintained that the UFC will not make stadiums a regular part of its event calendar, emphasizing his commitment to arenas for the foreseeable future.

Nevertheless, White has embraced the challenge of making the Allegiant Stadium event memorable. “This is one of the biggest fights ever, and obviously I’m honored to promote it,” he said, promising that his team will handle all aspects of the production, event operations, and promotion with the same intensity as a major UFC card. The fight will also coincide with UFC Noche, creating a packed weekend of combat sports in Las Vegas.

While White’s personal distaste for stadium shows is well documented, he acknowledges the unique scale and significance of Alvarez vs. Crawford. “I look for incredible experiences, unique experiences, and things that have never been done before,” he said. “That’s what I’m into. I’m not like, ‘Oh, I have to do Allegiant Stadium.’ I don’t have to do Allegiant Stadium. I want to give fans a great experience every time.”