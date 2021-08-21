Dana White says in perfect word the upcoming heavyweight unification fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane would take place in France. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing global pandemic, the UFC president isn’t confident of that happening.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White poured cold water on the prospect of a UFC event taking place in France anytime soon.

“Yeah, that would be amazing,” White said Ngannou vs. Gane taking place in France. “But the way things are looked right now, with all of this COVID-19 stuff going on, I don’t know if that’s going to be possible. But yes, in a perfect world, I would love to do that fight in France.”

The UFC are currently figuring out an alternative host location for the fight.

“We’re working on it right now,” White said. “Actually, yesterday was matchmaking and that fight was obviously talked about a lot in the matchmaking meeting yesterday. So yeah, we’re working on it.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Ngannou captured heavyweight gold earlier this year when he knocked out Stipe Miocic inside two rounds at UFC 260. ‘The Predator’ was due to make his first title defence against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 but was unable to make the August 7 date and asked the UFC to postpone the fight.

The promotion opted against that option and instead created an interim heavyweight title for Lewis and Gane to scrap over in Houston, Texas earlier this month.

‘Bon Gamin’ looked flawless against Lewis, stopping the usually tough ‘Black Beast’ inside three rounds to improve his undefeated record to 10-0 and set up a hugely anticipated fight against Ngannou.

Where do you think Dana White should hold Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane?