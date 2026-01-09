Dana White Confirms Arman Tsarukyan Headbutting Dan Hooker Played a Role in Losing UFC Title Shot

Dana White recently confirmed that Arman Tsarukyan headbutting Dan Hooker during the UFC Qatar ceremonial weigh-ins factored into the promotion’s decision not to give him another undisputed lightweight title shot.

UFC’s recent wave of matchmaking has been critiqued by many. Among other bouts, the promotion also received backlash when they announced an interim lightweight title between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, which will headline UFC 324.

Fans thought Tsarukyan vs. Hooker to be a title eliminator bout. The Armenian fighter won the fight by submission in the second round and called out champion Ilia Topuria. However, the promotion denied him a second title opportunity, mainly because of his withdrawal from the UFC 311 title fight against then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Making weight for UFC 317 next and winning against ‘The Hangman’ have not been enough for Arman Tsarukyan to get back in the good books of the UFC. And headbutting Hooker made things even worse.

In an interview with Robbie Fox, the UFC CEO confirmed the same:

“100% [Arman Tsarukyan headbutting Dan Hooker at the weigh-in played a factor in him not getting a UFC title shot] A lot of things have factored in.”

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan wants to be back up for Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett bout

‘Ahalkalakets’ has accepted that he needs to wait for another title shot. However, in the meantime, the 29-year-old wants to serve as backup for the UFC 324 headliner between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett on January 24.

At the ACBJJ 20 presser, the No. 1 UFC lightweight contender had said:

“Even if it’s 10 days before or 5 days, I’ll be accepting the fight. I’ll have my weight checked and be in shape. I’ll train, spar, and I’ll try not to get injured when I’m sparring. But I will push myself. I will celebrate New Year’s in Armenia, then I’ll go to Las Vegas for the Pimblett vs Gaethje fight. It’s not easy, our weight is not easy, but I’ll be ready.”

