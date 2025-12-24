Arman Tsarukyan Drops Bars “Number 1 Next to My Name for a Reason, The Belt Is Just a Formality”

After being denied a title shot, the number one UFC lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan, has taken a swipe at the UFC by stating that the belt is just a formality for him.

Tsarukyan had called out 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria most recently after securing a Round 2 submission victory against Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar. However, Topuria went on a hiatus, and secondly, has no interest in fighting ‘Ahalkalakets.’

Meanwhile, paying no heed to Tsarukyan’s wishes, the promotion announced an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, which will headline UFC 324.

‘Ahalkalakets’ next expressed interest in fighting BMF champion Max Holloway. However, Tsarukyan’s second wish was also disregarded with the promotion announcing Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2, to headline UFC 326.

Recently, Arman Tsarukyan and UFC head honcho Dana White, however, reaffirmed that, despite Tsarukyan’s denial of a title opportunity, the promotion doesn’t despise him, and he is aware of how things have been progressing behind the scenes.

In the meantime, the Armenian fighter has kept himself busy. He recently secured the All-Star Title after submitting Mehdi Baydulaev in a grappling bout at ACBJJ 20. ‘Ahalkalakets’ will face UFC middleweight fighter Sharaputdin Magomedov in another grappling match under the Hype FC banner on December 30.

On January 10, 2026, Tsarukyan will take on Lance Palmer in a freestyle wrestling match at the RAF 05 event in Amerant Bank Arena, Florida.

Arman Tsarukyan takes a swipe at the UFC

After being denied a title opportunity that he deserved, Arman Tsarukyan appears to have grown accustomed to the fact that he is currently the best UFC lightweight and the champion without a belt. Tsarukyan recently posted on Threads:

“Number 1 next to my name for a reason. The belt is just a formality at this point.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s post below:

The Armenian fighter got his title shot earlier this year at UFC 311. However, he had to pull out of the fight at the last moment because of a back injury. Since then, he has been trying to get back in the good graces of the promotion for a second title shot.

However, ‘Ahalkalakets’ won’t be fighting for the undisputed UFC lightweight title anytime soon, as the soon-to-be crowned interim lightweight champion will fight champion Ilia Topuria later in 2026 to unify the titles.

However, Tsarukyan wants to leave no opportunity on the table and has most recently expressed his desire to serve as the official backup for the UFC 324 headliner. In case either Pimblett or Gaethje pulls out, he will be ready to step in and fight for the interim title.