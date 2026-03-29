Dana White Breaks Silence on Conor McGregor’s July Return

Dana White has answered the question of the hour: Will Conor McGregor fight in July on the International Fight Week card?



McGregor has been going all out during training sessions and is doing all it takes to return with a bang. He’s also the most tested UFC fighter this year, and the promotion is making sure their biggest draw stays clean before any serious comeback talks commence.



Recently, McGregor also informed fans that the rumors of him fighting in July are “true,” and he’s coming to “save fighting again.” The Dubliner wrote on his Instagram:

“The rumours are true! Mr. Confidence returns to save fighting again! Call your grandma! Nanny, we did it! Watch and pay me. F**k you, pay me. You fat Irish prick, you don’t have my money. I put your brain to sleep. See ya’s in the Casinos after, the Mac loves yas all, I got love for yas all, it’s an honor, it’s light work, it’s easy… Hey @paramountplus, see you guys soon, I’m so excited! And Born Ready. The Notorious Conor McGregor.

Check out Conor McGregor’s post below:

When Conor McGregor returns, he’s expected to run it back with former UFC BMF and featherweight champ Max Holloway. “Blessed” has also shown interest in a rematch and is game to even move up to welterweight to fight the Irishman.

According to Ariel Helwani and Jon Anik, Holloway is the frontrunner to face McGregor next.

Jon Anik suggests Max Holloway is the frontrunner to face Conor McGregor next 😲🔥



"I think Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway is about as big a fight as you can make for Conor when it comes to who is gonna be the fighter to come out of the blue corner. If Conor wants the BMF belt,… pic.twitter.com/aPjPhu2m78 — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) March 28, 2026

Dana White answers whether Conor McGregor will fight in July

This past weekend, after UFC Seattle wrapped up, Dana White was asked during the presser if Conor McGregor would fight in July. White said:

“Possibly. Nothing’s done. Nothing’s even remotely close to being done.”

The UFC CEO added that he’s looking forward to McGregor’s return and is ‘pretty optimistic’ that this year, “The Notorious” will return.

Check out Dana White’s comments below:

🚨 Dana White says they're targeting August for Islam Makhachev's next fight



When asked if Conor McGregor is fighting in July:



"Possibly. Nothing's done. Nothing's even remotely close to being done. I am [optimistic]." 👀 pic.twitter.com/Xuk2TPQCa3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 29, 2026

McGregor’s manager reportedly met with UFC brass earlier this month following UFC 326, and sources claim the talks progressed positively.