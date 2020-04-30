Dana White Announces The Return Of The Ultimate Fighter

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White has revealed The Ultimate Fighter will be returning “soon”.

White broke the news during a Reddit AMA on Wednesday when a fan asked if the show was coming back.

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) has so far run for 28 seasons and produced some of the biggest stars in UFC history. Several champions have emerged from the show including Kamaru Usman, Michael Bisping, Rose Namajunas, Robert Whittaker, Rashad Evans, and TJ Dillashaw.

TUF last aired in 2018 with former contestants Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum returning as coaches. Many believed the emergence of Dana White’s Contender Series and its subsequent success made TUF obsolete.

Speaking on the MMA subsection of Reddit, White assured a fan that TUF will be coming back soon

“Reddit user: Is TUF totally dead or is it coming back? I really fucking miss it”

“Dana White: TUF is coming back SOON.”

The show is now fifteen years old and it’ll be interesting to see how fans react to news it will return. TUF viewing figures have been seriously dropping over the years as has the ability for it’s winners to make a meaningful impact in the UFC.

Do you think Dana White is right to bring back The Ultimate Fighter?