Da Un Jung Submits Khadis Ibragimov Standing – UFC Shenzhen Highlights

The first finish of the night at UFC Shenzhen goes to Da Un Jung. Jung met Khadis Ibragimov on the preliminary card of tonight’s show from the Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China.

Jung and Ibragimov were putting on quite the back-and-forth banger for the first two rounds. However, heading into the third, a gassed Ibragimov allowed Jung to lock up his neck while standing and clinched against the cage. Jung sunk in a standing guillotine that forced Ibragimov to tap.

With the win, Jung extends his win streak to 10 and emerges victorious in his UFC debut. Check out the finish here:

A SUBMISSION victory! Just like we all thought ..



What a fight 👏 #UFCShenzhen pic.twitter.com/6s9ijMvaDQ — UFC (@ufc) August 31, 2019

