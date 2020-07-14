Dan Hooker:’ I will make the necessary adjustments’

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight Dan Hooker is vowing to come back even stronger following his recent bout with Dustin Poirier. The pair put on an absolute barnburner of a contest, which ended with Poirier getting the judges’ nod.

However, rather than become disheartened by the loss, Hooker is instead going to use it as a learning opportunity. The 30-year-old took to Facebook yesterday to share his thoughts.

My whole approach needs to change. Being a nasty son of a gun that loves to scrap got me this far. But I'm missing a… Posted by Dan "Hangman" Hooker on Sunday, July 12, 2020

“My whole approach needs to change. Being a nasty son of a gun that loves to scrap got me this far. But I’m missing a huge piece of the puzzle, the “championship mindset.” I experienced it against Poirier and I saw it last night with Volk. To everyone on this journey with me, I will make the necessary adjustments and be back stronger than ever. I have lost many times, but remain undefeated,” Hooker wrote.

Hooker’s last two bouts have won the Kiwi back-to-back ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses, and he has earned the reputation as a tough, uncompromising fighter, who leaves everything in the cage. It will be interesting to see how Hooker develops his game between now and his next appearance inside the Octagon.

One thing is certain after winning back to ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses, UFC fans will not want to miss the return of “The Hangman.”

