Dan Hooker claims Dustin Poirier submitted him with guillotine in 2020 fight: ‘He just didn’t realize’

Jumping guillotine had been a patented move by Dustin Poirier despite it not working out, but it appears he may have — according to Dan Hooker.

Poirier had his coaches yell at him in his corner for jumping the guillotine as if he doesn’t get it, it puts him in a bad position. But, in his legendary 2020 fight against Dan Hooker, ‘The Hagman’ revealed he actually went out from Poirier’s guillotine but no one noticed so the fight continued.

“In the Poirier fight, he had me in the guillotine – I might have been the first guy he ever submitted with a guillotine, but he just didn’t even realize I was out,” Hooker said on the MainEvent YouTube (via BloodyElbow)… “So, I actually woke up, it was the third round, I shot for the takedown, and he jumped the guillotine, and then he must have just run out of steam squeezing. I woke up and I was like ‘Oh the fight’s still going? That’s cool.”

Hooker says when he woke up he was face down on the canvas so thought the fight was over, but luckily for him, the ref nor Poirier knew he went out.

“So, he did finish a guillotine, it’s just no one realized… I full-on woke up smelling the canvas and was like ‘Ah’ – I thought the fight was over… Generally, when you wake up and you’re smelling the canvas, the fight is generally [already] over,” Hooker added.

Luckily for Poirier, he ended up winning a decision so he still won the fight. But, Poirier could have had a guillotine submission win on his record.

Dan Hooker Reveals He’s Been Offered Charles Oliveira at UFC 305

Dan Hooker is looking to return to the Octagon from his injury at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia and ‘The Hangman’ revealed he was offered a fight against the former champ Charles Oliveira.

“I’m not really sure I can say anything,” Dan Hooker told Fox Sports Australia during a recnet interview. “There’s nothing official, but obviously I’m a hundred percent in and – the old ‘Charlie Olives’ (Charles Oliveira). I think that’s the fight the fans here over this side of the world would love to see, but yeah, let’s see if he takes the ake and signs on the dotted line.”

As Hooker says, Oliveira has not signed the contract to fight him, so whether or not he will is uncertain.

Dan Hooker is 23-12 as a pro but hasn’t fought since July of last year when he beat Jalin Turner in a fight he broke his arm in. Before that, he beat Claudio Puelles by TKO.