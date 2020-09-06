Dan Hardy is still thinking about returning to MMA and insists that it won’t be as difficult as most people think. (H/T MMA Junkie)

Hardy, 38, has never officially retired. However, the last time he fought was September 2012 when he defeated Amir Sadollah in Nottingham, England.

The former UFC Welterweight title challenger was scheduled to face Matt Brown in in April 2013 but he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome and forced to withdraw, Dan Hardy opted against surgery for the condition.

Hardy has been teasing a comeback for a while, but it seems the Brit is edging closer to making a decision. He recently said he wanted to fight Donald Cerrone or Anthony Pettis for his comeback fight.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show in August 2019, Hardy said he had intentions of re-entering the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool however Hardy is yet to do so.

Hardy also told MMA Junkie Radio that watching older fighters like Frankie Edgar and and Ricardo Lamas pick up wins in the octagon he is motivated to return.

Hardy, Said: “Frankie Edgar is still going at it. I mean, I felt like I was still in school when Frankie Edgar was making his UFC debut, and I’m pretty sure I’m older than him still. What we realise about MMA is that it’s a lot more down to IQ and experience.”

The Brit might also find motivation in Alistair Overeem, who picked up a KO win last night over Augusto Sakai at the age of 40.

Hardy also believes he has taken a lot less damage than some current UFC fighters, and therefore thinks his health will benefit him.

“As much as I look at these guys and go ‘Wow they’re still performing well at 38, 40, 42,’ I’m also looking at how much wear and tear they’ve got compared to me,” Hardy said. “So if and when I do decide to come back, someone’s gonna get it – and I don’t think people realize that.”

Do you think Dan Hardy could still compete at the highest level in the UFC?