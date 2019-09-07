Curtis Blaydes Smashes Shamil Abdurakhimov – UFC 242 Results

Spread the word!













Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov in a heavyweight bout continues the main card of the UFC 242 event:

Round 1: Blaydes comes right out of the gate and dragged him down to the floor. He stayed on him as Abdurakhimov stood back up to his feet before Blaydes took him down within a minute of the round. Abdurakhimov managed to get back to his feet moments later and they were striking. Blaydes drove him back down to the floor. Blaydes got the full mount and rained down some monster strikes to end the round.

Round 2: They had a nice striking exchange until Blaydes caught him with an uppercut and took him down where he got half guard. Blaydes started to rain down big shots until the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

Results: Curtis Blaydes def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via technical knockout (Round 2, 2:22)