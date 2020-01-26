Curtis Blaydes Finishes Junior Dos Santos – UFC Raleigh Highlights

Spread the word!













Curtis Blaydes earned arguably the biggest win of his career at UFC Raleigh on Saturday night.

Taking on the former heavyweight champion in Junior dos Santos, it was a pretty even first round on the feet that saw Blaydes fail on each of his takedown attempts.

However, he didn’t have to use his wrestling in the end as he landed a right that wobbled dos Santos early in the second round. Blaydes proceeded to unload on the Brazilian with knees and strikes before the referee called an end to the bout.

You can watch the highlights below:

What did you think of Blaydes’ performance?