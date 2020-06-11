Curtis Blaydes Expects To Break, Finish Alexander Volkov In June 20 UFC Headliner

Spread the word!













Curtis Blaydes is not expecting his fight with Alexander Volkov to last the distance.

The heavyweight contenders are set to headline the UFC’s upcoming June 20 show taking place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Blaydes is currently on a three-fight winning streak as he looks to get into title contention with a fourth straight win. Although he used his striking to get the TKO win over Junior dos Santos in his last outing, Blaydes has traditionally used his wrestling to get his victories and plans on returning to his roots against Volkov.

“I think it’s your classic grappler vs. striker, although I can strike also,” Blaydes told MMA Junkie. “I definitely prefer to grapple. I know he’s got long legs. I think our reach is equal; we’re both 80 inches long, so I don’t think that will be a factor, but I know he likes to be long. He likes to establish the distance with his teeps and his other kicks, so I know he doesn’t want to be in the clinching zone.

“I know he doesn’t want to be in that grappling type of zone, and that’s where I’m going to put him. I’m going to pressure him. I’m going to put his back heel against the cage and just make him react to my pumps and high-lows and just go from there.”

Blaydes: Smaller Octagon Is Grappler’s Wet Dream

One advantage according to Blaydes is the size of the Octagon. Being a smaller Octagon at 25 feet compared to the usual 30 feet, fighters like Volkov who rely on movement will not have time to get used to having less space.

That makes things ideal for grapplers like Blaydes.

“I think it’s a grappler’s wet dream,” Blaydes said. “Because the smaller guys that need more, guys who like to use their movement, their footwork to create space and stuff, there’s not a whole lot of time to get used to the new, smaller cage, so I think it definitely favors guys like me. Guys who want to engage early and get into the grappling.”

As for how he sees the fight going, the Chicago native expects a finish. It just depends on how long it takes for him to break the Russian.

“I doubt it goes the full five; I honestly doubt it,” Blaydes added. “There’s gonna be a finish in there somewhere. It just depends on how long it takes me to break him.”

Do you agree with Blaydes?