As soon as Bellator President Scott Coker got word that the UFC was “out of the Cyborg business,” he immediately expressed interest in signing the former featherweight champ. Now it would appear that talks between Bellator and the Brazilian star are heating up.

As Coker told MMA Fighting, “It’s not anywhere near complete but we’re definitely in the mix.”

“We think she’d be a great addition to our 145-pound weight class. I think her fighting [Bellator featherweight champ] Julia Budd would be an amazing event, but it’s not done yet. Hopefully we’ll have some news in the next 10 days or so.”

Coker and Cris Cyborg have had a successful business relationship in the past when the two both worked together under the Strikeforce banner, roughly a decade ago. As it turns out, Cris Cyborg isn’t the only big-name free agent Bellator has their eye on. Apparently, Coker is also interested in signing recently released former UFC title challenger, Cat Zingano.

However, the Bellator President is unsure if she is completely free from her UFC contract.

“We’ll have to make sure, but if she is completely free, then we should have a conversation,” Coker stated.

Do you think Bellator can land the two biggest free agents in all of mixed martial arts?