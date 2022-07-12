Former UFC featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg reveals shares why she lost to Amanda Nunes in their meeting in 2018.

The co-main event of UFC 232 was not just home to a showdown for the featherweight title between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes, but the unofficial title for the greatest female fighter. Very few expected the fight to last just 51 seconds, but Nunes would shock the MMA world when loosed a violent flurry of strikes, ultimately hurting and dropping Cyborg before knocking her out against the cage.

Even now, four years on the outcome of the fight may still be weighing on the mind of one of the most decorated female fighters ever. Cyborg would put a tweet out, explaining from her perspective what went wrong that night.

“I think all the emotions of being sidelined by the UFC for 9 months,” Cyborg said. “Changing managers, even discover the venue had been moved from Vegas to LA made me fight too aggressive and abandon the game plan. The fight made me a better fighter and woman today though.” (H/T GiveMeSport).

Cris Cyborg After The Loss

This loss would ultimately mark the beginning of the end of Cyborg fighting in the UFC, as she would only fight once more for the promotion, against Felicia Spencer in a non-title bout.

Cyborg would end up signing with Bellator, becoming their featherweight champion in her first fight for the promotion, knocking out Julia Budd in the fourth round.

Since then, Cyborg has defended her title a further four times for the promotion and now holds an impressive Bellator record of 5-0 (4 KOs).

What do you think of Cris Cyborg comment?