Cris Cyborg: Kayla Harrison Was Running Away From Me

Mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg believes Kayla Harrison ran away from a fight against her in PFL.

As we know, Cris Cyborg is one of the best female mixed martial artists to have ever lived. She has achieved everything that somebody could hope to achieve in the sport, and as we look ahead to the final few fights of her legendary career, it’s great to look back and remember what exactly she was able to do for women’s MMA.

One fight that everyone wanted to see for Cris Cyborg was a battle with Ronda Rousey. Then, the attention shifted to a collision with Kayla Harrison. Neither of those contests ever quite came to fruition but even with that being the case, Cris has been able to prove what she can do time and time again, even with a few controversies along the way.

In a recent interview, Cris Cyborg made it crystal clear what her opinion is on why a Kayla Harrison fight didn’t happen: her opponent ran away.

Cris Cyborg’s view on Kayla Harrison fight getting away

“Kayla was running from me in PFL, but now she probably won’t run. She has to face Amanda. I think it will be a great fight. Amanda’s been training hard. They probably know each other because maybe they trained before on the same team. I’m excited to see who wins, but I can root for both girls to make war.”

“I never dodge a challenge. Some fights didn’t happen because the other side didn’t accept to fight me. I never refuse anybody. I’m always ready to fight anybody put in front of me. I believe those fights didn’t happen because the other side didn’t intend to make the fight—they just wanted to make noise and promote their names.”

Some people love Cyborg and some people aren’t really that bothered, but regardless of what your stance may be, there is simply no denying that she has left an incredible legacy behind. Hopefully, she is able to go out there and put on a real show in her final few fights.