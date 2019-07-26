Cris Cyborg Hits Back At Dana White: ‘He’s Always Lying’

Spread the word!













Former featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is not taking anything UFC president Dana White says seriously ahead of UFC 240.

In what’s become a recurring theme, White has repeatedly claimed that a rematch with featherweight champion Amanda Nunes had been offered for Cyborg, only for her to turn it down. Most recently, he notably said he felt Cyborg was afraid of taking another loss and didn’t blame her for not taking the Nunes fight.

But for Cyborg, she can only laugh at the UFC head honcho’s repeated lies:

“I’m just laughing,” Cyborg told MMA Junkie recently. “He’s always lying. I just keep (focus) on myself and keep doing what I’m doing. I know the truth is going to come out.”

Cyborg faces Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240 this weekend. It will notably be the last fight of her contract and she’s already hinted at testing free agency.

It’s not the ideal situation or time for things to be hostile with her boss. But Cyborg is used to criticism from White and would be surprised if he ever did something nice for her:

“If Dana White does something nice for me, I’m going to be surprised,” Cyborg added. “He’s doing this all my career. I just laugh at him. When I see him, I just laugh.

“It’s a business. He’s working with the UFC, but I don’t have to deal with him. I don’t deal with him. I deal with another person in the UFC, and this is not any problem. I just have to be professional.”

It’s not the first time a UFC fighter has clashed with White. But hopefully, things get sorted out between the pair after UFC 240.

Do you think Cyborg will remain with the promotion post this weekend?