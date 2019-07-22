Dana White: Cris Cyborg ‘Afraid’ Of Losing In Amanda Nunes Rematch

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White doesn’t believe Cris Cyborg wants a rematch with Amanda Nunes because she’s afraid of suffering defeat again.

Cyborg and Nunes clashed in a highly-anticipated women’s featherweight title fight in December for UFC 232. However, much to everyone’s surprise, Nunes completely dominated and eventually knocked Cyborg out in the first round. It was her first loss since her pro debut back in 2005.

The former champion campaigned for a rematch afterwards, but instead, will face Felicia Spencer in the co-main event of UFC 240 this weekend. White has repeatedly claimed that Cyborg did not want a rematch, and speaking to TMZ, touched further on the topic when discussing Nunes:

“She [Nunes] wants the Cyborg fight, but I don’t think Cyborg wants that fight,” White said. “It is pretty obvious why she doesn’t want that fight. It is not a good fight for her, it is a bad fight for her.

“I don’t think she’s afraid. I mean, she’s been fighting for a long time. But I think that she’s at the point where she’s afraid to lose again. Losing again isn’t something she’s interested in.”

It will be interesting to see how Cyborg reacts to these claims, especially as she already called out White last month for claiming a rematch was offered to her.

Do you think Cyborg is afraid of rematching Nunes?