Conor McGregor’s Whiskey So Popular That Stores Put Purchase Limit On It

Conor McGregor’s whiskey was literally selling off the shelves that it forced Tesco Ireland stores to make a big decision that impacted how people could buy it.

Conor McGregor’s Whiskey

The Proper No. Twelve drink is a top seller for Tesco Ireland stores and is flying off the shelves. For those who don’t know, the whiskey is named after McGregor’s hometown Crumlin situated in Dublin 12.

Thus, the stores were forced to put out signs that told people that they were limited to the number of bottles that can be bought at a time.

Purchase Limit

A photo of the sign in one of the stores read like this, “Due to popular demand unfortunately Proper 12 whiskey is limited to two bottles per customer per day.” This led to Tesco spokeswoman confirming with Irish Sun that this news was indeed true by issuing the following statement:

“To ensure availability for all customers we’ve introduced a limit on the number of bottles that can be sold in a single sale.”

Eire Born Spirits, which is founded by the former UFC champion, launched the whiskey in Ireland and the US earlier this week. The belief is that it will be further expanded next year. McGregor previously went on record by stating that the reason behind the name of his branded whiskey was due to his hometown.

“I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12. It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight, it made me who I am today. It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that’s where the name came from. It’s proper Irish whiskey and twelve is my hometown.”

McGregor is slated to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title will end at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.