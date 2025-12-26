Conor McGregor’s Next Fight: Is The Notorious Actually Coming Back? Here’s What We Know

After more than four years away from the octagon, Conor McGregor has apparently locked in his return for June 2026. The fight will take place on the South Lawn of the White House during celebrations of America’s 250th anniversary, a location that screams McGregor’s trademark theatrics as much as any championship belt ever did.

Conor McGregor’s Next Fight

The opponent is rumored to be Michael Chandler, a welterweight contender McGregor was supposed to face at UFC 303 in June 2024 before withdrawing due to a broken toe. The two built considerable history coaching opposing teams on The Ultimate Fighter, so there’s unfinished business beyond just a rescheduled bout. Chandler has been vocal about his intentions.

“We definitely have to go out, dot our T’s and cross our I’s and go and not just beat Conor, dominate him, systematically and surgically break the man down,” he said in November, acknowledging the weight of representing America on such a stage.

McGregor confirmed the deal publicly on Fox News, telling Sean Hannity in early October: “Done deal, signed, delivered. McGregor will compete in the White House.” He framed it as a six-month preparation operation, describing himself as ready to climb the steps toward his comeback. But Dana White and the UFC have not confirmed anything, and even added that negotiations have not yet begun.

His coach John Kavanagh validates the commitment. Speaking in November, Kavanagh stated they’re “100% in” for the return, with McGregor showing up early for gym sessions and asking him to map out the training progression through June. “He’s showing up regularly in the gym, early in the mornings, and is genuinely enjoying it,” Kavanagh said.

The timing works with McGregor’s USADA suspension. He accepted an 18-month ban for missing three whereabouts tests in 2024, but the suspension is retroactive to September 20, 2024, making him eligible to compete again on March 20, 2026, just in time for the June fight.

What complicates the picture: Dana White hasn’t officially confirmed McGregor’s signature. As of late December 2025, White stated no fighters have been officially signed for the White House card yet, despite McGregor’s public declarations. This echoes past disappointments, the fighter has announced returns before that never materialized.

At 37, McGregor last fought in July 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier via TKO from a broken leg. Since then, he’s been running a minority stake in BKFC while dealing with legal challenges and personal matters. Whether he actually steps into the cage in June remains speculation, but his current gym presence and coach’s confidence suggest something genuine is happening this time around.​

Conor McGregor’s Recent Controversies

McGregor’s comeback plans arrive amid a constellation of legal and personal controversies that have shadowed his life outside the octagon. In November 2024, a jury at Dublin’s High Court found him liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand, a hair colorist, at a hotel in December 2018. The ruling ordered him to pay €250,000 in damages, followed by an additional €1.5 million in legal costs imposed in December 2024.

McGregor appealed the decision on multiple grounds, but the Irish Court of Appeal rejected his challenge in full in July 2025, and the Supreme Court refused to hear a further appeal in December, effectively closing that chapter.

Separately, McGregor faced a civil lawsuit filed in January 2025 by a woman who accused him of sexual assault during the 2023 NBA Finals in Miami; that case was dismissed with prejudice in December 2025, barring any refining.

In July 2025, rapper Azealia Banks publicly accused McGregor of sending her unsolicited explicit images via direct message, sharing screenshots on X that included a threatening message: “Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught”. McGregor responded indirectly on social media but never directly addressed the allegations. These controversies—compounded by his four-year absence from competition due to injury- have marked an era defined by legal battles and public scrutiny rather than the fight announcements his fanbase has been waiting for.