Conor McGregor’s Manager Opens Up On Sexual Assault Allegations

Conor McGregor’s manager and founder of Paradigm Sports Management, Audie Attar opened up on his client’s sexual assault allegations.

It was recently reported that McGregor was being investigated for another sexual assault charge involving a woman outside a club in Dublin, Ireland. The UFC nor McGregor have publicly commented on the matter, though a spokesperson for the Irishman claimed he denied all the rumors.

The question now is if it will affect McGregor’s planned UFC comeback for January, especially if there are new developments in the meantime. But for Attar, he believes the whole matter is a result of McGregor simply being a global star:

“The thing about Conor is when he makes a mistake, he owns up to it,” Attar said during an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “He’s a global icon. But he’s also a polarizing figure so he’s subject to a lot of rumors that take place. Our position’s always been that we don’t comment on rumors. But even most recently, in terms of certain allegations, we vehemently deny it and he does as well.

“At the end of the day, we know who he is, he knows who he is, we know what the truth is. So what we have to do is really focus on the positives. So while there’s been all this different stuff that’s been in the media, rumor mills if you will, he’s had a great year from a business standpoint. But he hasn’t fought necessarily and we’re dealing with all this drama. Then if you look at our businesses, they’re booming. They’re doing really well.”

As for whether these allegations could affect McGregor when it comes to getting a visa to the United States, Attar didn’t rule it out. However, he doesn’t believe it will be a major problem:

“I’m saying that he vehemently denies any allegation of sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing,” he added. “From the flipside, from a visa standpoint, we have to go through a process. So does that mean we may not run into issues or question during that process? I don’t know.”

