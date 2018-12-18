Conor McGregor Vows To Launch ‘Rockets’ While Staying Motivated For Comeback

Conor McGregor vows to stay motivated for his comeback to the UFC but is also planning to launch rockets in next year. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion has a way with words.

McGregor lost to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headliner of UFC 229 from Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the fight, McGregor made it clear that he’s going to fight again.

The former champ recently took to his official Twitter account where he noted that he plans to launch rockets in 2019 while sharing photos of him training.

Waiting Game

McGregor is currently temporarily suspended by the NSAC and is awaiting to get his punishment for the UFC 229 brawl. UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that McGregor fighting Dustin Poirier would be a logical move.

Both Conor and Khabib have been granted a continuance in this Nevada commission case that stems from this latest incident. It’s expected to play out next month, which should be interesting. The belief is that McGregor won’t be given a suspension but rather a fine.

Things could be different for the UFC lightweight champion considering that he started and did most of the bad behavior it in. Thus, it could have an impact o the lightweight division.

