Conor McGregor Teammate Expects Him To Be A Different Person In UFC Comeback

Conor McGregor is expected to return to action in the near future and his SBG Ireland teammate Makwan Amirkhani expects him to be a different person.

McGregor last competed in October last year when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagedomedov in their lightweight title fight. The Irishman was expecting him return to action earlier this year, but a hand injury postponed those plans. Regardless, Amirkhani expects McGregor to be back simply because of the love of the sport:

“I think in the end, Conor knows that it’s not the money that makes us athletes happy,” Amirkhani told MMA Junkie recently. “It’s that we can go there and perform, and I think he’s hungry for that. He knows that’s the thing that makes his life happier, and that’s the thing that he loves. So I believe truly that he will get back.”

As for how McGregor will perform, Amirkhani suggested the former lightweight champion has learned from his mistakes and will return as a new fighter. A comeback could even take place early in 2020:

“We’ve seen a lot (that) his mind is on a whole other level,” he added. “There have been a few steps backwards, but we all make mistakes and we all learn from them. And I think when he gets back (to fighting) he will be another person.

“He’s been in the gym and he’s been working by himself a lot and I think he’s building himself up. I believe in the beginning of next year, that’s the time that Conor will step up – January or February.”

