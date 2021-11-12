Conor McGregor took aim at Jorge Masvidal for dropping out of his upcoming fight, and ‘Gamebred’ fired a few shots back.

Masvidal was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269 but unfortunately had to drop out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. McGregor was on one of his Twitter tangents talking about his accomplishments when he decided to take aim at Masvidal as well. McGregor was describing how Nov. 12th was such a historic day in the UFC world.

Nov. 12th marks five years since Conor McGregor made history by being the first fighter to hold two belts at the same time. It also is the same day that the inaugural UFC event was held.

Happy November Twelfth everybody!

World Champ Champ Day ☘️ 🥃 pic.twitter.com/3WKSWJPrcq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 11, 2021

It’s crazy that November Twelfth is also the date UFC 1 took place.

The very first event. 1993.

Some strange, beautiful energy in the air on this date for our sport!

Inaugural UFC event! The Inaugural New York City event! The Inaugural UFC Champ Champ crowned!

What a day! ☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

McGregor also pointed out that it is also Jorge Masvidal’s birthday, in a way not many would enjoy being told “happy birthday”.

“It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!” McGregor posted on his Twitter.

It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

Jorge Masvidal Fired Back At Conor McGregor

“I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars” Masvidal said in his reply back to McGregor.

I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 12, 2021

Ye, ok sweetheart. Stick the kettle on for me in your little housecoat there. Me and Hans have a meeting about your pity wage today hahahaaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

McGregor has had a back and forth on Twitter with the entire roster at this point. Just in the past two weeks, he has had arguments with Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, Max Holloway and now Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal doesn’t have a time frame for his return as of now, but it seems as if a fight with Edwards is in the rearview mirror. Edwards is already looking towards welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal may have another grudge match to settle in his future with his former roommate, Colby Covington.

As for McGregor, he has a lot of options to choose from when he returns from his injury. Masvidal may be another fight he looks at in the future, as both of them have a very exciting style of fighting.

