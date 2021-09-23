UFC superstar Conor McGregor might want to pursue a career in the music industry once he eventually retires from the fight game.

McGregor and his family were the guests of the MLB’s Chicago Cubs earlier this week, as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch that badly missed the home plate and nearly ended up in the stands. Following the viral moment, McGregor also sang the traditional ‘Take Me Out to The Ballgame’ that plays at all professional baseball games in North America during the seventh-inning stretch.

Conor McGregor singing the seventh inning stretch at the #Cubs game this evening. pic.twitter.com/DgF5mHAlVR — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) September 22, 2021

McGregor always showcases his trademark energy during public appearances, which was the case as he rallied the fans on the microphone in the broadcast booth. But, his singing featured multiple cringy moments and missed lyrics.

“Not sure what’s worse, his singing or his ceremonial first pitch,” one Twitter user noted.

McGregor is currently in the middle of recovery from the devastating leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 earlier this year against Dustin Poirier. He’s anticipating a return to the UFC octagon sometime next year and could possibly face another bout with Poirier.

For now, McGregor is rehabilitating is leg in the Los Angeles, CA area and is focusing on his various business ventures. He was invited to the Cubs game as a part of his partnership with his sports recovery line, TIDL Sport.

McGregor also profits from his Proper 12 whiskey line as well as his McGregor FAST fitness courses. He’s set up quite well away from the octagon, which has led many to ponder when he may leave the sport of MMA permanently.

Despite the blunders at the Cubs game, McGregor appears to be enjoying his time away from the sport and has had plenty of laughs in the process. Fans will only need to wait a bit longer for ‘Mystic Mac’ to fight once again.

What is your reaction to Conor McGregor’s recent blunder?