Conor McGregor Receives Praise From The Rock On Instagram

Following an outburst at a UFC 223 media day last month that landed him in a Brooklyn jail, former two-division UFC world champion Conor McGregor has received quite a bit of criticism, but more recently, he received some positive comments from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

McGregor then responded, thanking Johnson and offering up some praise of his own.

The “Notorious” one, who will appear in court next month, hasn’t competed inside of the Octagon since November 2016 when he viciously knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 to not only become the promotion’s lightweight champion, but to become the first fighter in promotional history to hold two titles in two different weight classes at one time.

Following that fight, McGregor dropped a 10th round TKO defeat to the legendary Floyd Mayweather in a highly publicized boxing match last August.

His fighting future is currently unclear.