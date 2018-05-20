Conor McGregor Receives Praise From The Rock On Instagram

Following an outburst at a UFC 223 media day last month that landed him in a Brooklyn jail, former two-division UFC world champion Conor McGregor has received quite a bit of criticism, but more recently, he received some positive comments from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Saturday night doc viewing. @thenotoriousmma NOTORIOUS. Great insight into the DNA of this successful and smart business man. Best part of his success, is when you strip it all away – it will always come down to being the hardest worker in the room. Those roots never go away. Solid doc. Well done brother. 👊🏾
McGregor then responded, thanking Johnson and offering up some praise of his own.
Thank you Rock! Your work ethic is inspiring to me and I appreciate these words very much! Big respect my Uce 🙏 #Repost @therock ・・・ Saturday night doc viewing. @thenotoriousmma NOTORIOUS. Great insight into the DNA of this successful and smart business man. Best part of his success, is when you strip it all away – it will always come down to being the hardest worker in the room. Those roots never go away. Solid doc. Well done brother. 👊🏾
The “Notorious” one, who will appear in court next month, hasn’t competed inside of the Octagon since November 2016 when he viciously knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 to not only become the promotion’s lightweight champion, but to become the first fighter in promotional history to hold two titles in two different weight classes at one time.
Following that fight, McGregor dropped a 10th round TKO defeat to the legendary Floyd Mayweather in a highly publicized boxing match last August.
His fighting future is currently unclear.