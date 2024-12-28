Will Conor McGregor read the room after legal trouble?

Conor McGregor is facing a tough road forward after losing his sexual assault civil case – and it doesn’t feel as if he’s reading the room correctly right now.

For a lot of people, Conor McGregor has long since been seen as a controversial figure. At this point, though, the public opinion of him as really gone downhill. The Irishman will likely never be viewed 100% in the same light after his aforementioned legal defeat, and as a result of that, he needs to think about what move he’s going to make next.

He’s already suggested that he’s going to fight the verdict which, in itself, isn’t a great start. Alas, if we’re looking at things purely from a combat sports point of view, you do have to also question why he’s opting for a boxing fight right now.

At this moment in time, the belief is that he will go head to head with Logan Paul – or perhaps even Jake Paul – in his next bout. In the UFC, meanwhile, there are endless fighters who would be ready and willing to step up to the plate.

Conor McGregor needs to read the room

In addition to handling his personal matters better, Conor McGregor also needs to lean into everything that brought him to the dance. This includes community, family, a sense of belonging within his Irish roots, and taking fights that mean something to people.

As we’ve suggested, the UFC is ready to put on a big fight with Conor if he so desires. Whether it be Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Dan Hooker or another top name, he isn’t going to be short on options.

The most important thing of all is that the acknowledges the mistakes he’s made but purely from the standpoint of his career, Conor McGregor needs to realize that the clock is ticking.