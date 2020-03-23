Conor McGregor ‘Praying Daily’ For Italy During COVID-19 Pandemic

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor has been active on social media reminding people how serious this COVID-19 pandemic is to the world.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has been reminding everyone to stay inside and keep their distance from one another to avoid spreading the disease. Now, the Irishman took to Instagram to send a message of support to Italy during this time.

“Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland! We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases. These are encouraging drops each day but we are still above 100 a day,” McGregor wrote.

“With today being Saturday and the peak of our weekend, plus the fact we have received lower numbers each day, we will all feel tempted to get out and back to living our normal lives again. But now is the time we must remain most vigilant! Remain most vigilant and put this fully to bed. Otherwise we run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain. Stay tight Ireland! We will do this! Together in unity! God speed to everyone around the world fighting this virus. We fight it side by side! Team work makes the dream work, God bless!”

Currently, as of 10 a.m. EST on March 23, Italy has 59,138 cases and 5,476 deaths with 7,024 people recovered. They have been hit hardest by COVID-19 which has forced the country to go into lockdown. It is no doubt a tough time for all and it is good to see McGregor offer his support to the country.