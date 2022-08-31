Conor McGregor declares a mission to ‘score a 3-pointer’ with ‘smelly inbred’ Hasbulla in unexpected callout

Conor McGregor issued fiery messages aimed at internet sensation Hasbulla in an unexpected callout.

Hasbulla Magomedov, the fun-sized social media sensation, gained popularity for his entertaining clips highlighting his natural talent for comedy. He quickly amassed over 3.1 million followers on Instagram through his outrageous takes, usually dripping with sarcasm. While most members of the mixed martial arts community seem to enjoy his presence, one Irish superstar does not.

Conor McGregor wants to ‘score a 3-pointer’ with Hasbulla Magomedov

“The Notorious” lived up to his nickname in a recent string of now-deleted tweets aimed at Hasbulla.

“I’d love to boot that little gimp hasbulla over a goal post,” McGregor wrote. “How much to get him on the volley? Little smelly inbred. I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3-pointer with him one day, hon the gaa.”

Everyone wants a fight with the king, Hasbulla. pic.twitter.com/7CEOT8ECwH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 31, 2022

Hasbulla responded to Conor McGregor

Hasbulla came across the unexpected tirade from McGregor and threw some verbal jabs of his own to heat up the budding rivalry.

“I don’t follow bums… didn’t know someone was running their mouth. @ me next time,” he responded to McGregor.

After he noticed that McGregor got rid of his tweets, Hasbulla appeared to declare himself the winner of the online matchup and mocked McGregor for it.

“At least one of us maintained an undefeated record @TheNotoriousMMA Hasbulla 1 Conor 0.”

Hasbulla appeared to get the last word in the exchange. McGregor did not respond further to the messages and no clear motive stood out other than the possibility of the former two-division UFC champion taking issue with the pint-sized influencer’s recent videos, including one where he slapped the reigning featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski in the face with a burger. Although Volkanovski took the incident in stride, playing along for the fans, some were not happy with Hasbulla’s actions, and that may include McGregor.

