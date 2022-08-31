Video – Hasbulla Magomedov slaps UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski with burger during Australia trip

In his latest attack on fellow popular celebrities, social media star, Hasbulla Magomedov has been filmed smashing a burger into the face of current undisputed UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Hasbulla, a hugely-popular social media figure recently grabbed the headlines again earlier this month, after footage emerged of the Russian teenager striking four-time NBA champion and former LA Lakers star, Shaquille O’Neal in the face whilst the two travelled on a boat.

The 19-year-old, who attended UFC 267 back in October of last year on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE, sat front row at the Etihad Arena, before he was brought into the Octagon by lightweight challenger, Islam Makhachev and lofted into the air following his submission win over Dan Hooker.

In his latest social media viral attempt, footage has emerged of Hasbulla sitting alongside New South Wales tactician and UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski – before leaning in and smashing a burger into the Australian’s face, before rubbing the contents into his face with a couple of napkins.

Riding a promotional-perfect Octagon tenure to date, Alexander Volkanovski has landed an incredible 12-fight winning streak since his November 2016 UFC debut.

Currently sat upon both the featherweight throne and the official men’s pound-for-pound list in the UFC, Volkanovski recently capped his trilogy with former featherweight champion, Max Holloway – turning in a dominant unanimous decision win over the Hawaiian favorite in the co-main event of UFC 276 back in July during International Fight Week.

The Freestyle Fighting Gym stalwart and Joe Lopez product is still recovering from a fractured hand suffered in his summer showdown with Holloway, however, has been linked with a slew of potential title defenses against the likes of Yair Rodriguez, and Josh Emmett in his return from injury.

Alexander Volkanovski eyes an eventual lightweight division leap

Volkanovski has also expressed his interest in a lightweight division move, and has noted his willingness to serve as a back-up for UFC 280 in October as Charles Oliveira and the aforenoted, Makhachev battle for vacant division spoils.