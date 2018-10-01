Conor McGregor Keeping His Eye On Everyone Including GSP & Tyron Woodley

Conor McGregor keeping a close eye on the sport of MMA is something that he has done his entire career and that includes Georges St-Pierre and Tyron Woodley. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion is not only looking to regain his 155-pound title but also looking at potentially going to another weight class.

That weight class would be at welterweight, which is ideal considering that there are two names that he could fight and they have made it known that they would accept if offered. Those fighters are current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former middleweight and welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre.

McGregor made it known in an interview given to his own website, The Mac Life that he’s keeping an eye on them as well as the welterweight and lightweight divisions.

It should be noted that GSP has been working on trying to make it to lightweight in the time away from the Octagon since being out since last November. On the flip Side, Woodley is fresh off a title defense over Darren Till last month and is expected to fight Colby Covington when he’s cleared after undergoing surgery.

”I’m already mapping out what’s next in my head,” he said (H/T to MMAMania). “I know Dustin and Nate is competing. I know the 170 pound belt has also just been defended and I know Tyron, the current welterweight champion, is itching for that one. Like they all fookin’ are. I know Georges is in there test cutting to 155. I know everyone’s around looking for it. So I’m here and I’m ready so let’s see what happens. I’ve got my eye on everyone.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.