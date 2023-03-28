Beneil Dariush blasts UFC star Conor McGregor: ‘I think he’s cheating, this is bullsh*t’

Surging UFC lightweight contender, Beneil Dariush believes former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor is “cheating” during his time away from the Octagon, suggesting the Dubliner is utilizing certain banned agents in order to help recover from a leg fracture suffered back in July 2021.

Dariush, the current #4 ranked lightweight contender, improved his impressive winning spree to eight consecutive victories at UFC 280 back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE – defeating Mateusz Gamrot with a unanimous decision victory.

Slated to return to the Octagon in May, Kings MMA staple, Dariush is booked to co-headline UFC 288 against former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira in a potential title eliminator in Newark, New Jersey.

As for McGregor, the 34-year-old Dubliner has been sidelined since UFC 264, fracturing his left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against former interim lightweight ttitleholder, Dustin Poirier.

Beneil Dariush brands UFC lightweight rival, Conor McGregor a cheater

Yet to return to the USADA testing pool since the third quarter of 2021, McGregor, who is expected to make his UFC return in a welterweight fight against Michael Chandler later this year, has been branded a cheater by Dariush, who scoffs at his ongoing stand-off with the above-mentioned anti-doping agency.

“I think Conor (McGregor) is cheating,” Beneil Dariush said during a recent interview with The Schmo. “In reality, if you want to fix your knee or you want to fix your leg and get certain growth hormones or whatever he’s doing, you can get a therapeutic exemption. You can speak to USADA and get’ a therapeutic exemption – but you cna’t add extra stuff. Whatever you are putting in, you have to declare with them and get it figured out.”

“This is BS, to be honest,” Beneil Dariush explained. “The fact they say, ‘Oh, while he’s (Conor McGregor) doing this, he’s not getting tested right now, because of his leg.’ No – you can still get tested. You just have to declare and say, ‘Hey, this was a therapeutic exemption.’ But that’s not the case [with Conor McGregor]. He even put down ‘retirement’, so he went into retirement, I guess. USADA recently said when you come out of retirement, you need six months and two clean tests. So, this is garbage – but that’s the game.”