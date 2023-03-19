Conor McGregor touts himself as the GOAT ahead of UFC return: ‘I’m growing a goatee cause I’m the f*ckin’ GOAT’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has touted himself as the greatest of all time ahead of his impending Octagon return later this year – claiming he will grow goatee facial hair in a bid to back up his outlandish claims.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, is expected to make his Octagon comeback later this year in a welterweight against current #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

While an official location, date, or event for McGregor’s expected fight with Chandler has yet to be determined by the promotion, the duo recently wrapped up filming for The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this month – ahead of a May premiere on ESPN+ and ESPN the network.

The Dubliner has been sidelined since July 2021, headlining UFC 264 against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier – fracturing his left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat.

Yet to return to the USADA testing pool nor provide two negative drug tests, McGregor has called for the anti-doping agency to be disbanded – claiming they will not be the be-all and end-all regarding his expected Octagon comeback later this annum.

Conor McGregor describes himself as the sport’s greatest of all time

And ahead of his return, McGregor has proclaimed that he is, in fact, the greatest mixed marital artist of all time, and plans to grow facial hair to reflect such.



“I’ve decided to grow a goatee cos (sic) I’m the f*ckin’ GOAT,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

McGregor’s claim to GOAT status would contradict recent proclamations from long-time UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan – who touted recently minted undisputed heavyweight champion, Jon Jones as the sport’s greatest off the back of his title-clinching win over Ciryl Gane earlier this month.