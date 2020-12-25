Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is having a very merry Christmas this year. The 32-year-old took to social media last night to wish everyone well on the holidays and announce he and his long term partner Dee Devlin are set to become parents for the third time.

The cute family photo shows Conor, Dee and their two young children Conor Jr, three and one-year-old Croia woe all wearing matching Christmas pyjamas alongside the family pet Hugo. With a little help from Mum, Conor Jr. holds up a baby scan. ‘Happy Christmas everyone, from my family to yours,” ‘Notorious’ wrote alongside the image. “So much to look forward to in 2021.”

Devlin began dating McGregor in 2008 has been by his side since before the fame when ‘Notorious’ was a plumbing apprentice. Now he is the biggest star in combat sports and one of the richest athletes’ period. In August the happy couple announced their long-overdue engagement. McGregor posted a picture to Instagram of him and his fiancée Devlin who showed off a massive engagement ring just one day before her 33rd birthday with the caption. “What a birthday, my future wife!”

McGregor won’t have too much time to celebrate due to the fact he has one of the biggest fights of his career coming up on January 23. The Irishman will square off in an eagerly anticipated rematch against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on ‘Fight Island’. McGregor was disappointed to compete just once in 2020. The former featherweight and lightweight champion stepped up to 170lbs to take on MMA veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and needed just 40 seconds to secure a TKO win. McGregor temporarily retired before returning for a fight with ‘The Diamond’ before he takes on boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in the summer months of 2021.

Congratulations to Conor McGregor and family from everyone at LowKickMMA.