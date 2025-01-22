Conor McGregor: done at the elite level in 2025?

Conor McGregor has achieved some great things in the world of mixed martial arts, boxing and business – but it certainly feels like he’s on a downward trajectory.

In pretty much every metric, Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts. He has taken the game to a whole new level, largely through his rise in the UFC which led to him becoming a two-weight world champion. In addition to that, he also took part in a blockbuster boxing superfight against Floyd Mayweather, in which he put forward an honorable effort and put on one of the biggest pay-per-views of all time.

However, it’s been quite some time since we’ve seen Conor McGregor in a competitive arena. It’s been a really long time, actually, dating back almost four years to when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. He’s worked hard to heal the leg and try to get back in the cage but at this point, you have to wonder just how much motivation there is for him to do so.

Conor McGregor’s next step

This summer, Conor McGregor will turn 37 years of age. While that’s still an age in which he can do some interesting things in the fight game, there has been nothing to indicate that he still possesses the skills necessary to do that. Plus, it’s almost impossible to avoid talking about what’s been happening outside of the UFC.

From his sexual assault civil case to sponsors pulling away from his business ventures, it just seems as if he’s taking one hit after another these days. In addition, his new priority appears to be trying to kickstart a run in politics over in Ireland, which has seemingly been boosted by his support of Donald Trump and Nigel Farage.

It’s just a very confusing time to follow the exploits of Conor McGregor, and it’s going to be interesting to see what he does next.