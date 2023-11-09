UFC Star Conor McGregor Slid into the DMs of ‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas: ‘It’s Kinda Wild’

UFC megastar Conor McGregor casually slid into the DMs of Tiffany Gomas, a Texas native who made headlines after being kicked off an American Airlines flight following a meltdown that was caught on video.

Gomas, 38, was removed from the commercial flight on July 2 after she accused another passenger of stealing her AirPods and bizarrely stated “that motherf*cker is not real” in a now-viral clip. Since then, Gomas has become something of a celebrity, making her rounds on various television programs and podcasts while her 15 minutes slowly tick away.

ICYMI: Tiffany Gomez, aka Crazy Plane Lady speaks about her incident on the plane. #TMFINR pic.twitter.com/n91hA7PIfU — TheRealBiffBifford 🇺🇸 (@TBifford) November 6, 2023

Gomas Says McGregor ‘Wasn’t Trying to Get In’ Her Pants

Recently, she revealed that Conor McGregor had reached out to her via DM on Instagram.

“I mean Conor McGregor reached out,” Gomas said during an appearance on Pardon My Take podcast on Nov. 3, when host PFT Commenter asked who is the “weirdest and best celebrity that’s hollered” at her.

“He sent me a DM,” she said. “He wasn’t trying to get in my pants or anything.”

Dan “Big Cat” Katz, who hosts the podcast with PFT Commenter, said, “He was just trying to say what’s up,” to which Gomas replied, “No. He wanted to know what I saw. But regardless, Connor McGregor follows me, like what the hell… It’s kinda wild.”

What do you think Conor McGregor’s intentions were by sliding into the DMs of Gomas? Was he genuinely interested in trying to figure out what she saw? Or was he just trying to slide into something else?