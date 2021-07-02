UFC Lightweight Conor McGregor is in the final stages of preparation for his trilogy fight next weekend at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. This hasn’t come without controversy however, as photos have emerged this week of a potential staph infection of McGregor’s left elbow.

Is that staph I see. pic.twitter.com/sfqETal9WJ — S (@chimaevsmash) June 29, 2021

No. Just vicious brain damaging elbows. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 2, 2021

McGregor denied any type of staph infection being on his arm, instead referring to the mark as “Just vicious brain damaging elbows.”

It will be interesting to see if there are any updates in regards the staph infection. It doesn’t seem like it will become an issue however.

Both McGregor and Poirier have lots on the line in this upcoming fight next weekend. The winner will presumably be fighting Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title later this year. McGregor KO’d Poirier in 2014 while Poirier KO’d McGregor in January of this year.

Do you believe Conor McGregor?