Conor McGregor & Dee Devlin Expecting Second Child

He may not have a fight on the horizon, but today has brought Conor McGregor his 30th birthday and some more good news.

Today his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin, with whom McGregor shares a son Conor Jr., posted a birthday message for MMA’s biggest superstar on Instagram, wishing Conor a happy 30th from her, Conor Jr., and a second baby soon to come:

“Happy 30th birthday babe! Thank you for being you! Love you to bits from me, Conor jr and the bump.”

McGregor is currently awaiting his next court date in New York for his highly-publicized assault on a bus containing UFC lightweight champion before April’s UFC 223. Dana White has insisted no negotiations with McGregor are forthcoming until he clears up his legal trouble.

Even before that, the Irish star didn’t seem all too rushed to get back into the Octagon after a reported $85 million payday to box Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017. So he may have another child on the way, but that’s no sweat for MMA’s biggest star.

His return is uncertain, and perhaps he never will. A bout with “The Eagle” seems too good to pass, however, and there’s no telling how long even the cash McGregor has can sustain the lavish lifestyle he flaunts.

So as McGregor’s family grows, the mixed martial arts world is left to wonder if his legacy ever will as well.