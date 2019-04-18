Conor McGregor Challenges Israel Adesanya’s Record-Setting Performance At UFC 236

MMA’s biggest star Conor McGregor is sick and tired of the UFC crediting fighters with erroneous record-setting performances, or so he says.

According to McGregor, Adesanya, who captured the interim middleweight title last weekend in a brutal war with Kelvin Gastelum, falsely holds a UFC knockdown record that he earned at UFC 236. The UFC sent a tweet out stating that Adesanya’s four knockdowns of Gastelum are tied for third-most in a single fight.

“Israel Adesanya’s (@Stylebender) knockdowns tonight are tied for 3rd most by a fighter in a single @UFC fight, behind Forrest Petz and Jeremy Stephens each connecting with five in a fight. #UFC236” – UFC on Twitter

Israel Adesanya’s (@Stylebender) 4⃣ knockdowns tonight are tied for 3rd most by a fighter in a single @UFC fight, behind Forrest Petz and Jeremy Stephens each connecting with five in a fight. #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/lwiv14WFOq — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 14, 2019

Facts are facts, but “The Notorious” had something to say about it while responding to a fan on Twitter. That fan claimed McGregor had knocked Eddie Alvarez down five times at UFC 205. He was credited for five knockdowns at the time but that was later corrected to be three.

McGregor questioned what the UFC had done. claiming they had hosed him twice. Then, he demanded the promotion send him a ‘plaque,’ even if it a digital one.

Wait, what?

The @ufc did what?

That’s twice now!

I want plaques before I’m back.

Digital plaques shall do.

Hurry up @ufc, I’ll be here.

And use a good image. https://t.co/Hq1j8GWcg8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 17, 2019

What do you think? Did McGregor land five knockdowns on Eddie Alvarez? And if so should the UFC send him his digital plaque?