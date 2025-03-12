Conor McGregor Calls Out Joe Rogan —Wants a Spot on His Podcast But Will He Get an Invite?

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor appears to have offered an olive branch to mend his tumultuous relationship with color-commentator, Joe Rogan — appearing to offer the caller a podcast appearance on his widely popular show.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion during his lengthy Octagon tenure, has still yet to make good on a return to action.

Sidelined for the last four years since fracturing his left tibia and fibula back in 2021 in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, injury ruled the Dubliner from a slated return last summer.

Scheduled to headline UFC 303 during International Fight Week, McGregor revealed a fractured toe ruled him from a welterweight grudge fight with Michael Chandler later in June, preventing his hiatus-snapping comeback.

And still yet to book his return — expected to take place later this year, McGregor offered an interesting proposal to Rogan overnight on social media.

Conor McGregor extends podcast invite to UFC caller, Joe Rogan

Sharing a tense relationship with the veteran commentator at times, McGregor offered to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience — in what has been a much-requested show in recent years.

“What’s up @joerogan my man I messaged you! Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Are you looking for a guest on the podcast, I have a great one for you!”

Sharing an outspoken view on the future career of McGregor before the turn of the year, Rogan suggested the Crumlin striker was too fond of “cocaine” to make good on a long-anticipated return to combat sports.

“He’s (Conor McGregor) partying real hard, and he talked about it in the court case. He was talking about cocaine,” Rogan said on his podcast. “That was the whole thing: ‘We were doing cocaine, we were f*cking.’ He likes coke.”