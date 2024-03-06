UFC star Conor McGregor provides update on boxing fight with Manny Pacquiao: ‘It could be December’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has provided an intriguing update on his potential future in professional boxing – hinting that a clash with former world champion, Manny Pacquiao could take place as soon as December – with the help of Saudi Arabia.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

And as for Pacqiauo, the iconic former boxing world champion – who had held gold in a staggering eight separate weight classes, most recently made the trip to the squared circle back in August 2021, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in a WBA welterweight championship fight – snapping an impressive run of three consecutive victories for the Filipino veteran.

Long-linked with a boxing match against Pacquiao – whom his management firm have been embroiled with a legal battle with, McGregor was spotted with Saudi advisors during numerous high-profile boxing matches in the region in recent months, drawing speculation on a potential super-fight with the decorated striking icon.

Conor McGregor talks December clash with Manny Pacquiao

And providing an update on a potential sophomore outing in a return against Pacquiao following a 2017 boxing match against common-foe, Floyd Mayweather, McGregor claimed December could potential host a fight between himself and the former.

“It’s still there,” Conor McGregor said of a fight with Manny Pacquiao during an Instagram Stories session. “Could be [in] December. The Saudi’s are game changers in the market, 100 percent.”

Conor McGregor just mapped out his year on his IG story:



– Michael Chandler on June 29th



– Nate Diaz trilogy in September



– Potential Manny Pacquiao boxing match in December pic.twitter.com/7mRhBkM7mk — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 5, 2024

Furthermore, McGregor, 35, revealed he plans to close his trilogy with arch-rival, Nate Diaz in a long-anticipated rubber match trilogy as soon as September in the main event of UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

